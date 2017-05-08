Very Large Air Tanker, VLAT, headed to West Mims fire to battle enormous blaze

Jayson Coil (www.jaysoncoil.com)/Courtesy U.S. Forest Service; Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

ReA very large air tanker or VLAT is headed to the West Mims Fire on Tuesday to help battle the 133,000-acre wildfire in the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents in St. George, Georgia

The West Mims fire has grown by about 4,000 acres, pushing it across Highway 94 at Boggy Break according to the Okeefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The fire has burned nearly 134,000 acres and is 12% contained.

A Charlton County representative said “first responders are not coming door to door, because they are fighting this approaching fire to try to save homes."

At this point, there are no evacuations in Nassau County.

Highway 121 and Highway 94 are closed.

The shelter for St. George evacuees is at the Camden County Recreation Center at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland, Georgia.

