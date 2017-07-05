VERIFY: Is Whataburger closing all its stores by 2018?

Have you seen this social media post floating around? It says that Whataburger is closing all its doors by 2018.

If you haven't seen it, you might guess it got people all a twitter -- especially on Twitter.

is whataburger actually closing in 2018? that makes me so sad :(( — caden🃏 (@cadenshiff) July 2, 2017

But some people knew better.

I know this whole "whataburger is closing" thing is fake, but it has really put life into perspective for me. I don't think I could go on.. — ALY (@AlySpangler) July 5, 2017

And some were still skeptical.

that sounds like something someone closing down a restaurant would say. — Vinnie Ger (@vinnie_ger) June 30, 2017

If the Tweet from the official Whataburger Twitter account wasn't enough, First Coast News is here to tell you the good news. Whataburger is not closing. We repeat, Whataburger is not closing.

And if you need further proof of Whataburger's staying power, just click the link to that fake article. When you do, a picture of a laughing face with the words "you've been pranked" across the forehead appears. There is also a place where you can click to make your own prank. (But we don't recommend spreading or creating fake articles.)

We also reached out to Whataburger and they shut that rumor down with gusto:

Whataburger has no plans to stop doing business. In fact, we're proud of the fact our company is growing and we intend to serve our fresh, made-to-order burgers for many years to come. We want to reassure our loyal customers that Whataburger is here to stay.

We suggest getting a burger to celebrate.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV