VERIFY: What do you legally have to do to change lanes?

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. - We've all experienced it. Someone cutting you off and didn't even give you a heads up. So what is required of drivers when they change lanes? Sam Musso sent us an email about turn signal laws, wanting to know if you could get in trouble for not using them, so we set out to verify.

We spoke with Sergeant Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway control and looked up law for when a signal is required. It basically says that whenever you intend to move right or left, you must use an appropriate signal. Even if there's no one behind you. You also must give other drivers at least a 100 ft. warning.

For reference, 100 feet is about 2-thirds the length of an Olympic swimming pool. It's also the distance a car traveling 35 miles per hour covers in two seconds. If you fail to signal appropriately, or at all, that is considered, "a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation". You could face a fine over $150 and get three points on your license.

So bottom line, use your turn signals anytime you plan on moving lanes or making a turn. If you don't, it could cost you big and also put others in danger.

