JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're at an ATM machine, can you alert police that you're in trouble by typing your pin number backward?

There's a post circulating online and on social media claiming that if a thief forces you to take money out of an ATM machine, don't argue. Instead, punch your pin number backward and police will be alerted immediately. The post also goes on to say that money will get stuck in the slot and take the thief's picture.

Our Verify Team wanted to know if this claim is true.

What we found:

The post is a dated one. It has been circulating online since 2006.

It is a fact that in 2009, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) researched technology to try and help people if they're being robbed at an ATM. However, the FTC released a report that said the backward pin technology would not be a true deterrent and could even put victims in danger.

The report also said it would be too expensive to implement the technology in every ATM.

Another issue with the claim is that there are some numbers you can punch in backward. For example, if a pin number is 5555 or 3663, the number would be the same either way you put it.

Overall, the claim sounds like a great idea, but our Verify Team found that the claim is false.

