VERIFY: At what age can a child be left home alone?

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

HOUSTON - Our Verify team is tackling a question many parents have, especially during the summer months: How old does a child have to be before you can leave them home alone?

Our Verify fact checkers went straight to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and found Texas law does not have a set age for when a child is old enough to stay home alone.

An adult caregiver is responsible for making sure a child is capable enough to care for themselves. If you leave a kid who can’t properly care for themselves alone, you can be charged with neglect.

The Department of Family and Protective Services has tips to help adults determine if their child is ready to be left without supervision:

How old, emotionally mature, and capable is your child?

What is the layout and safety of the home, play area, or other setting?

What are the hazards and risks in the neighborhood?

What is your child's ability to respond to illness, fire, weather, or other types of emergencies?

So, we can verify there is not a set age in Texas when a child can be home alone.

VERIFY: Sources

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

% INLINE %

© 2017 KHOU-TV