No injuries reported after truck crashes into Dunes Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- JFRD confirms a vehicle hit a home on McCormick rd. Thursday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the home is located at the Dunes Apartment complex. We're told there are no injuries reported at this time.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash and is being relocated. Two other people upstairs are also being relocated due to safety reasons.

All lanes are open, per FHP.

Vehicle crashes into Dunes apartments on McCormick Rd amazingly no injuries @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/GjzFs76KO5 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) January 19, 2017

