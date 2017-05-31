Vehicle crashes into Westside apartment sign, building

A vehicle has crashed into an apartment sign and building on the Westside Wednesday. Photo: FHP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What started as a traffic-stop attempt ended in a vehicle crashing into a sign and building of a Westside apartment complex, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

FHP tried stopping a vehicle in the westbound lane of 103rd Street, but said the driver of the vehicle wouldn't stop. FHP said it decided to shut down the intersections along 103rd Street, and when the driver noticed a road block, the driver turned eastbound.

The driver tried turning onto Brighton Park Lane, but crashed into the sign of Brighton Park, destroying half of it. After crashing into the sign, the driver immediately crashed into one of the buildings nearby.

FHP said there are no injuries. The driver is also in custody.

