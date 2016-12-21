Vanity Plate Lands Santa On Naughty List
(WSFA /NBC) A custom license plate has landed an Alabama Santa on the naughty list.Dave Reid, also known as Santa, was baffled when the license plate he'd displayed on his SUV for six years was suddenly deemed offensive when he tried to renew it this
KING 5:56 AM. EST December 22, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly crash at I-95 and Old St. Augustine RD.
-
Florida lotto ticket worth $12 million sold in Jax
-
On your side: Fight over property
-
Small package; big danger
-
Springfield residents speak on DOJ lawsuit
-
On Your Side: Adoption identity mistake
-
Downtown Vision in motion
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Pedestrian killed in Orange Park
More Stories
-
Jacksonville native Grayson Allen suspended by Duke…Dec 22, 2016, 2:26 p.m.
-
Elderly man found seriously injured on the WestsideDec 22, 2016, 10:56 a.m.
-
Syrian military: Last rebels gone, recapture of…Dec 22, 2016, 2:09 p.m.