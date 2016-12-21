Vanity Plate Lands Santa On Naughty List

(WSFA /NBC) A custom license plate has landed an Alabama Santa on the naughty list.Dave Reid, also known as Santa, was baffled when the license plate he'd displayed on his SUV for six years was suddenly deemed offensive when he tried to renew it this

KING 5:56 AM. EST December 22, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories