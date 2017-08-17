Spanish police confirm 1 dead, 32 injured in Barcelona terror attack

A policemen and a medical staff member stand past police cars and an ambulance in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - A white van slammed into crowds on a popular tree-lined pedestrian mall Thursday in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist district killing at least one person and injuring 32 in what police call a terror attack.

Spanish media put the death toll as high as 13.

En estos momentos datos provisionales: una víctima mortal y 32 heridos#Barcelona — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that two suspects fled the scene, with at least one holed up in a bar. EFE, the Spanish news agency, said one of the suspects, wearing a blue and white sweather, managed to escape.

In a photo shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street and were being helped by police and others, the Associated Press reported.

The Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of the Catalan autonomous region, said on Twitter that "the counter-terror mechanism has been activated."

In Washington, the White House says President Donald Trump has been alerted to the unfolding situation in Barcelona.

18:23h. No es pot confirmar el mòbil dels fets ocorreguts a BCN però sha activat ja el dispositiu previst en casos d'atemptat consumat — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

The El Pais newspaper said the Clinical and Provincial Hospital of Barcelona is treating three injured by the incident. Police cordoned off the street and shut down businesses.

The government of Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont tweeted, "Maximum prudence and all the attention to the victims in the events of this afternoon in Barcelona."

Màxima prudència i tota l'atenció a les víctimes en els successos d'aquesta tarda a Barcelona. Desplegat i coordinat tot l'operatiu policial — Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) August 17, 2017

La Rambla, the street, is a long pedestrian boulevard running almost a mile through central Barcelona. Lined with kiosks, cafes and shops, it is one of the city's most popular tourist areas, and often densely crowded. August is peak tourist season in Barcelona, which is a popular destination for Americans.

Policemen stand next to vehicles in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOSEP LAGO, This content is subject to copyright.)

This is a developing story that will be updated.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM