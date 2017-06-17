WTLV
Close

US Navy says bodies of missing sailors found inside the damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald

Andrew Wulfeck, WTLV 11:11 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The United States Navy reports that several sailors that were missing after the collision between USS Fitzgerald and a merchant ship on Saturday have been found dead.

The Fitzgerald was operating southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, when it collided with a Philippine container ship.

The seven missing sailors were located in several flooded compartments, according to a press release.

The Navy says their bodies were transferred to a U.S. Naval Hospital where they will be identified.

The families are being notified and the names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

US Navy says bodies of missing sailors found inside the damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald

WTLV

US Navy: bodies of missing sailors found inside damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories