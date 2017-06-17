US Navy says bodies of missing sailors found inside the damaged destroyer USS Fitzgerald

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The United States Navy reports that several sailors that were missing after the collision between USS Fitzgerald and a merchant ship on Saturday have been found dead.
The Fitzgerald was operating southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, when it collided with a Philippine container ship.
The seven missing sailors were located in several flooded compartments, according to a press release.
The Navy says their bodies were transferred to a U.S. Naval Hospital where they will be identified.
The families are being notified and the names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.
