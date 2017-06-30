WTLV
U.S. Coast Guard searching for person in the St. Johns River downtown

First Coast News , WTLV 9:51 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville Friday.

The Coast Guard was notified of a person had fell into the the river from the Riverwalk near the Acosta Bridge around 6:03 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene around 6:23 p.m. and are continuing the search. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are assisting in the search.

