U.S. Coast Guard searching for person in the St. Johns River downtown

U.S. Coast Guard, JSO and JFRD are searching for a person who fell into the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville Friday.

The Coast Guard was notified of a person had fell into the the river from the Riverwalk near the Acosta Bridge around 6:03 p.m.

JSO dive team and USCG staged near the Jacksonville Landing as search continues for person in water @jaxdotcom pic.twitter.com/xOmcuaCW3r — Garrett Pelican (@GarrettPelican) July 1, 2017

Crews arrived on the scene around 6:23 p.m. and are continuing the search. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are assisting in the search.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV