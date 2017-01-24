U.S. 301 blocked near Lawtey after fatal crash

PHOTO: Florida Highway Patrol

LAWTEY, Fla.-- The northbound lanes of U.S. 301 just north of Lawtey in Clay County are blocked due to a fatal accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The accident is at the intersection of U.S. 301 & Mosley Rd.

The vehicles involved were a box truck and a semi, the Florida Highway Patrol tells First Coast News.

