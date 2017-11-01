Update: St. Augustine man says insurance will pay for home rebuild after Irma

The first Coast news team is on your side getting results.



An update to a story we brought you a couple of weeks ago about a St. Augustine man whose home was destroyed during Irma.

Rob Depiazza First Coast News his insurance company, Farm Bureau Insurance, only wanted to pay a little more than half of a nearly $200,000 policy which he says wasn't enough to rebuild the home he's lived in for 30 years.

His house on Prince Rd in St. Augustine was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.



Depiazza says he battled with his insurance company over rebuilding cost for several weeks with little success.

After our story aired, he says he sent a link to the report on firstcoastnews.com to the CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance.

"I sent it as a plea to saying please stop delaying this process and do the right thing," Depiazza said.

He says an adjuster with Farm Bureau Insurance was at his home the next day. A day later, Depiazza says he got an email from the insurance company telling him they would pay the max amount of his policy.

"I really appreciate what you guys have done because I really believe it made a big difference," he said.



Depiazza said a public adjuster out of Tennessee also helped him through the process.

