Union Co. man in jail over illegal animal fighting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
House caught on fire in Nocatee during Monday's storm
-
Man vows to fight citations shown in viral video
-
Girl was forced to marry rapist
-
Family: 19-year-old found dead inside car was Mandarin High School grad, football standout
-
Jax woman speaks out about 'stand your ground'
-
2-year-old dies, twin in critical condition after drowning accident
-
Mother accidentally backs over, kills 2-year-old son
-
RAW: Ga. restaurant assault
-
Woman loses husband, gets cancer diagnosis on same day
-
Mormon church leaders cut microphone after girl reveals she's gay
More Stories
-
18-month-old drowns in Yulee pool: DeputiesJun 27, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Drier WednesdayJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Abused puppy returned to owner, community calls for…Jun 27, 2017, 11:01 p.m.