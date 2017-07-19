UNF's Nancy Soderberg launches campaign for Congress

DELAND, Fla. – In a follow up to her federal filings last week, UNF Director of the Public Service Leadership Program Nancy Soderberg has officially launched her election campaign for Florida’s 6th congressional district.

Soderberg, whose exhaustive resume includes the rank and title of Ambassador as an Alternative Representative to the United Nations under U.S. President Bill Clinton, filed Federal Elections Commission paperwork for the establishment of her principal campaign committee on Monday, July 10.

The statement officially declared Soderberg’s intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida’s 6th congressional district as a Democrat in 2018. The district, which spans four counties and includes parts of the richest county in the State of Florida, has been held by Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis since 2013.

Soderberg for Congress: UNF's @nancysoderberg (D-FL) filed for House run in FL 6th congressional district on Monday. Announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/uZfCei1r8I — Jordan Ferrell (@J_E_Ferrell) July 12, 2017

Soderberg’s campaign platform, still in its infantile stages, has consisted of traditional Democratic rhetoric regarding the imminent threats placed upon current healthcare coverage, environmental protection, and increasing working class wages.

“People here in Florida are hurting,” Soderberg said in a press release. “… Politicians in Washington are pushing a reckless and divisive agenda that would leave people living with pre-existing conditions without protections, raise costs for older Americans, and throw 70,000 citizens in our district alone off health insurance coverage.”

Rumors abound that Rep. DeSantis may forego reelection and instead make a run for governor, or even attorney general. However, nothing formal has been declared by DeSantis and FEC records show no other Republican candidates for the 6th congressional district in 2018.

In terms of Democratic challengers, only one other candidate has shown interest in the district thus far. Robert Paul Coffman of Palm Coast filed in June and received an acknowledgment letter from the State of Florida, but the FEC told First Coast News they haven't seen any official paperwork declaring his intentions.

While it’s still too early to dissect the fiscal aptitude of Soderberg’s campaign, as there are no financial records on file, DeSantis has raised over $66,000 since January and currently has $1.67 million on hand.

I have a strong record of solving problems & getting results. That's what I will do for the citizens of CD6. — Nancy Soderberg (@nancysoderberg) July 15, 2017

A published author who is frequently turned to as a guest commentator on issues regarding foreign affairs, Soderberg has some experience running for political office in Florida. In 2012, she made an unsuccessful run against incumbent Aaron Bean for Florida Senate District 4, which includes parts of Duval and Nassau counties.

Despite losing that election by a considerable amount, Soderberg has since spent the time bolstering her presence by teaching two courses on American foreign policy at the University of North Florida and serving on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Port Authority.

Additionally, Soderberg is the former chair of the Public Interest Declassification Board, which she was appointed to by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012.

“We have a choice to make this election – business as usual – or new voices that will bring badly needed change,” Soderberg said. “I’m ready to be a part of that change.”

Soderberg's camp released a promotional video titled "Nancy Soderberg A New Voice," prior to her announcement in DeLand on Wednesday. That video can be viewed here.

