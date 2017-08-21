UNF students travel to eclipse totality area

Jose Pagan packing a special lens for eclipse viewing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Great American Eclipse will have many looking-up, but it's what they need to be wearing that has some scrambling.

Jose Pagan is a student at the University of North Florida and the president of the school's astronomy club. He and a group of 15 will be in South Carolina to view the eclipse in the path of totality.

"What we are going to be able to do is take actual visual data," Pagan said.

He’ll be with about 15 other UNF students at one of the biggest astronomical events in a century. Pagan spent weeks planning the trip - where to camp, how many glasses and lenses to bring.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know for the eclipse

"Kind of a once and a lifetime for everybody," UNF professor John Anderson said.

Anderson explained for those around the area of totality they’ll see the corona and the sky dark enough to see stars. Outside of that area, he said, there will be enough light to make it comparable to dawn or dusk.

"Technology was not there in the past, so it should give scientists a great deal of information about our star, the sun," Anderson said.

Pagan added that sudents have partnered with Google for a project on the eclipse – he explained what they will contribute: "People throughout the totality line are going to be filming and taking photos of the eclipse as it passes the United States and they’re going to stitch all of that together."

Anderson said UNF will host a viewing event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. near the Student Center. Different tools and viewing devices will be used by students and staff there during the eclipse.

"It won’t be too much different from the moon not passing in front of the sun because the amount of sun that peeps around the edge is still really bright," Anderson said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV