UNF president urges international students to check before traveling after immigration ban

University of North Florida (Photo: Provided by www.unf.edu)

In an email sent to all University of North Florida students Monday afternoon, President John Delaney is urging all students who may leave the U.S. to double-check with their International Affairs office beforehand.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to widespread protest and the increased fear of many immigrants in the U.S.

"We have a diverse representation of religious faiths, including Muslims who could be directly impacted by the executive order," Delaney writes. "I would like to take this opportunity to affirm our unwavering support for students, faculty and staff from all other countries and of faiths."

The Jacksonville-based school of about 16,000 students is asking its students to contact the Director of International Affairs Tim Robinson at UNF prior to making any travel plans - regardless of the reason for travel.

"Last month, we alerted our deans of the possibility that such a federal directive may come about and to be aware so we wouldn't have anyone from UNF stranded elsewhere," Delaney explains.

Robinson will be able to tell students the latest information on the travel restrictions imposed by the federal government and his office will continue to monitor the situation.

