Indecency incidents on University of North Florida's campus

University of North Florida (Photo: Provided by www.unf.edu)

The University of North Florida sent a campus alert on Sunday saying two female students reported similar incidents of a black male masturbating on campus while asking for directions.

The alert stated that shortly after 1 p.m. on January 8, 2017, a female student said she was approached by a black male driving a red Ford Mustang outside of Osprey Cove. As the male asked her for directions, she noticed he was masturbating.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a second female student called the University Police Department and reported a similar incident with a similar description. The second incident occurred on UNF Drive, near the Fountains crosswalk.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years of age, with short cut hair, and medium to dark complexion. He was wearing a dark sweater style jacket with a hood and dark jeans.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact UPD directly at (904) 620-2800.