UNF brings in border collie for goose control

The University of North Florida has a new employee. She’s only been working for the school for a little over a month, but she’s already doing an exceptional job.

She’s not a professor. She’s not a university official. She’s a dog.

Bee the border collie visits UNF twice a day to chase the geese that clog the campus. The geese have been a problem at the school for a long time.

“The mess that the geese leave behind is considerable,” Chuck Hubbuch, UNF’s assistant director of physical facilities said. “We’ve referred to it as carpet bombing on some of the sidewalks.” But Bee is quickly solving that problem.

Bee’s handler David Bennett, who also serves as vice president of Goose Masters Northeast Florida, says the number of geese found in the central part of campus has significantly decreased. Bennett also says Bee went through lots of training before she got to the point where she is now.

“About three years,” he said. “And about one, possibly two in six dogs will make it to this level.”

Bee has gotten so good at her job, the geese recognize her now, and they fly away at the mere sight of her.

“Now if I take Bee out, they’ll fly,” Bennett said. “We’ve established a threat with most of them so as soon as we take her out … and even the police were laughing the other day because she jumped out [of the car] and they flew.”

But Bee isn’t all work and no play.

“If somebody calls her and wants to pet her, she’ll go right up to them, wagging her tail, wanting the attention,” Bennett said.

Both Bennett and the University take pride in the fact that this is a very humane way to remove the geese. The geese are still easy to find on campus, because Bee simply moves them away from the central areas of UNF, clearing up the sidewalks.

“The dog will not touch a goose,” Bennett said. “It’s herding instinct. She’s just going to scare them.”

