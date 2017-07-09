WTLV
Undetermined death on the Northside: JSO

JSO is going to address the media Sunday evening.

The Jacksonville Sherrif's Office is investigating an undetermined death Sunday night near the Highlander Apartment Homes on Jacksonville's Northside.

The reported undetermined death happened near 10600 Monaco Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

