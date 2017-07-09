Undetermined death on the Northside: JSO

The Jacksonville Sherrif's Office is investigating an undetermined death Sunday night near the Highlander Apartment Homes on Jacksonville's Northside.
The reported undetermined death happened near 10600 Monaco Drive.
Crime scene is pretty large. Looks to stretch for several blocks near The Highlander apartments. Sry for poor photo quality. pic.twitter.com/v5blzst0W3— Jason Rantala (@jarantala) July 10, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.
