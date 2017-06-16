Uhaul on fire causing traffic back up on I-95 near Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to both the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue a Uhaul truck is on fire and is causing back ups both ways on I-95 near Baymeadows Road.

Proceed with caution while driving through this area and take an alternate route if possible. This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News both on air and online for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV