Two taken to hospital after apartment fire

Crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV, WJXX) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a complex on the 1600 block of Lansdowne Road in the Arlington area.

JFRD officials on scene said the fire started in an apartment on the first floor, then spread to an apartment on the second floor. The two people who were taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injures and are expected to be ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

