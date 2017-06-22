Two suspects sought in St. Johns County burglary

Two men are wanted in connection with a burglary of a business nearly two weeks ago in St. Johns County, deputies report.

According to deputies, the two men were seen on surveillance video arriving at St. Mary's Seafood & More at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The two men arrived in a white van, walked to the rear of the business and entered the covered patio area. The two of them removed two Samsung 50-inch televisions along with three neon signs and left the business 20 minutes later.

The two suspects were described as white males in their 20’s or 30’s wearing t-shirts, shorts and gloves.

Anyone with any information concerning these individuals or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Kyle Braig at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 209-2148, or by email at kbraig@sjso.org. You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers of N.E. Florida at 1-(888) 277-TIPS.

