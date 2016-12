Two SJCSO patrol cars were involved in a wreck Monday morning.

ELKTON, FL (WTLV/WJXX) -- Two St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving their patrol cars Monday morning.

The wreck happened near the intersection of State Road 207 and Meadowbrook Road just after 3:30 a.m.

Both deputies are expected to be ok,

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.