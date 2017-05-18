Two shot during home invasion in North Jacksonville

Two people were shot in a violent home invasion.

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV, WJXX) -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that left two people in the hospital.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Marsh Hen Drive. That's on the city's north side.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. They are both expected to be ok.

The victims described the suspect as a black male, wearing a black jacket with a mask over his face.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

