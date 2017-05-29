Two people shot near Jacksonville University, 13 people shot since Saturday

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports two people were shot near Jacksonville University late Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the University Townhomes on Justina Road. According to police, they received reports of gunshots and later found out those shot went through two apartments in the Arlington area.

We've learned the victims in the shooting drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police say the two suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

This shooting makes 13 people shot since Saturday in the River City, four of them died.

