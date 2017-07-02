Two people in serious condition after I-295 head on crash

Photo: file

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people are in serious condition after an accident on I-295 near Baymeadows Road.

The accident, which occurred around 4:43 a.m., involved two cars in a head on collision. Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injures. The accident caused traffic to be rerouted for a couple of hours this morning.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown at this time.

Heads up - All SB lanes of I-295 are being diverted to Baymeadows Rd until further notice because of a vehicle fire. @FCN2go @mgarcianews pic.twitter.com/OaD7UZagYO — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) July 2, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV