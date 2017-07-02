WTLV
Two people in serious condition after I-295 head on crash

WTLV 10:26 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people are in serious condition after an accident on I-295 near Baymeadows Road.

The accident, which occurred around 4:43 a.m., involved two cars in a head on collision. Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injures. The accident caused traffic to be rerouted for a couple of hours this morning. 

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown at this time. 

 

