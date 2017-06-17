Two overnight shootings are unrelated, police say

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the late hours of Friday night and early hours of Saturday morning, two people were shot at two separate locations. One checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the other was transported and is considered to be in serious but stable condition.

At 12:40 a.m.on Saturday officers were sent to Cesery Boulevard and Columbine Road where a man was shot in the torso. He could not give any suspect information or information on where the shooting had occurred at the time. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Additionally, at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg. An off-duty officer at the hospital was notified and he called crews to go to the Citi Trends shopping center, located on Fort Caroline Road, where the man said he was shot by someone in a dark-colored sedan.

A scene has not been located.

These are ongoing stories, stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV