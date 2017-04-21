Two Glynn Co. Walmart shoppers arrested with weed plant in car

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. -- According to a press release from the Glynn County Police Department, Michael Lucik and Jessica Smith were arrested after someone called about 2-foot-tall weed plant in their parked car.

Police also found jars containing marijuana, marijuana seeds, peat pods containing more seeds, agricultural supplies, Oxycodone, Adderall, Klonopin, rolling papers and pipes.

After police were tipped off they staked out the car and arrested the pair when they exited the Walmart once they were done shopping.

