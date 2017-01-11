Two boil water notices in St. Johns County

Source: WPTV

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- Two precautionary boil water notices, which are expected to impact dozens of residences and several businesses, went into effect on Wednesday morning.

A water main break in the Ponte Vedra area will affect approximately 32 residences and 3 businesses, according to the St. Johns County Utility Department.

The residential addresses between 101 - 148 Willow Pond Lane and the commercial addresses of 100 and 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive and 10033 Sawgrass Drive are included in this precautionary notice.

Scheduled line maintenance requiring a planned outage in the Fruit Cove area is expected to impact approximately 10 customers. Due to the outage, a second precautionary notice in St. Johns County was issued earlier this morning.

The notice includes the residential addresses between 1250 - 1287 Fruit Cove Drive South and 792, 793 and 796 Fruit Cove Court. The planned outage is scheduled to occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 11.

It is recommended that all water for drinking, cooking or hygienic purposes be brought to a rolling boil and allowed to cool before use.

According to the utility department, both notices are schedule to remain in effect until Friday, Jan. 13.

