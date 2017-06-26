Twin brother of man accused of shooting undercover JSO officer arrested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -- Michael Rojas, 20, the twin brother of a man who is currently in jail in Duval County, accused of shooting at an undercover police officer, has been arrested for allegedly shooting at three people in a car.

A report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office states that Rojas was arrested for aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, shooting into a vehicle, and criminal mischief of $200 or under after he shot multiple times at people trying to leave his house.

There were three victims in the car and they stated that they were in a vehicle trying to leave Rojas residence and saw him take out what appeared to be a gun out of his waistband and shoot once at the vehicle. They then tried to drive away but Rojas stepped in front of their vehicle and shot twice more at them, but missed.

Then deputies arrived they saw Rojas running toward his house, attempting to get inside, however, he was taken down and into custody.

