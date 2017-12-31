Tugboat's cargo leaning to one side after incident at sea; makes it to destination safe

Photo by: Donald Frattle

A viewer sent First Coast News a photo of a cargo tug with its containers leaning to one side, worried that containers were falling into the river.

The Coast Guard told First Coast News that the ship was en route to Puerto Rico on Friday when it lost some of its cargo during a night of bad weather. The ship began its return to Jacksonville with a contingency plan in place in case it lost more cargo in the river. Dive boats would have been deployed to recover it.

However, the ship returned without losing any more cargo.

Photo by: Donald Frattle

Photo by: Donald Frattle

