TSA precheck enrollment center comes to Jax

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority has announced that a temporary Transportation Security Administration Precheck Enrollment Center will be located at the Jacksonville International Airport.

According to a press release, with the holidays fast approaching, TSA Precheck will allow travelers to experience faster, more efficient screening at U.S. airport checkpoints without having to remove items such as shoes, belts, light jackets, liquids or laptops from their luggage.

For a two-week period, passengers can sign up for TSA Precheck by appointment at a temporary office located in the Jacksonville International Airport. To schedule an appointment, visit IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck.

