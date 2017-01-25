There is an estimated 42 to 45 cents in sales tax every time someone buys a box of tampons or pads.

There is an estimated 42 to 45 cents in sales tax every time someone buys a box of tampons or pads. Taxes that add up to thousands of dollars over the course of a woman's lifetime-menstrual cycle.

"I mean there has to be equal protection in the law for women as well," Meredith Johnson said. "It's in our 14th amendment. I believe it it fully it's time to take action."

Johnson said she first became aware of the tax six months ago around the time when Jacksonville attorney, Bryan Gowdy, filed a lawsuit against the state arguing the tax is discriminatory.

Products like hair dye, bandages, and gauze pads are exempted, but Gowdy said "you can't tax women for a product that they alone use."

Johnson credited the growing number of women's marches for igniting the growing demand to have those taxes removed.

"So I think as it becomes more of a topic of conversation," Johnson said. "I think it's now the time."

WTLV/WJXX