Trump's order strands FSU student in Iran

FSU President John Thrasher and FSU's Center for Global Engagement are involved in assisting a graduate student who is unable to obtain a visa to return from Iran. (Photo: Democrat file)

A Florida State University student's return to the United States is on hold – and possibly in jeopardy–as he is unable to obtain a visa to return from Iran because of President Trump’s executive order.

At best, obtaining the visa could take up to three months or more, severely impacting the student’s personal studies and disrupt important research he was conducting at the university, according to FSU officials.

FSU administrators are closely monitoring the student’s situation and working to get him assistance. They also have pledged to see that he is able to complete his graduate program at the university.

“We are doing everything we are able to do to support him academically and all that we can do facilitate his return to the United States,” Dennis Schnittker, a university spokesman said Tuesday.

The president’s executive order suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The student, in an e-mail interview Tuesday, said he is cautious about the 90-day ban but buoyed by the support he’s receiving from his department and from FSU.

“I am almost sure that during 90 days I am not gonna be issued a visa; however, by receiving huge amount of support from FSU, I am quite hopeful to get it as soon as this situation is lifted,” wrote the student, who asked not to be identified.

“For now, my greatest concern (also all my friends’ concern) is the situation after this 90 days period since nothing is mentioned in the (executive order) about further moves. Uncertain situation is always bothering and concerning. “

In his email, the student said it is important for him to return to FSU and complete his studies because of his investment, as well as the investment of the university.

“I studied three years in FSU, conducting research under supportive and helpful supervision of my adviser and invested my best times for my study,” he said. “My father passed away when I was far from him. So I invested a lot for my education time in FSU.

“On the other hand, my adviser and FSU spent enormous amount of effort, favor and money for me. Not coming back for sure (will) harm me and FSU both.”

Late Saturday, Federal Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay at the behest of immigration rights lawyers. The judge’s ruling applies to those who have already arrived in the U.S. and those who are in transit who hold valid visas. Judges in other states, including Massachusetts and Virginia, also ordered halts.

In a memo posted Tuesday on the Center for Global Engagement’s website, FSU President John Thrasher said the university has 60 students from some of the affected countries, with most of them from Iran.

“One of them is a graduate student who had gone home to Iran who will not be able to return at least until the ban is over or something changes,” Thrasher said. “He is the only student we are aware of who was out of the country when the ban was announced.”

The graduate student has been attending Florida State with an F-1 student visa, which allows him to stay in the U.S. for the duration of his study, but it needs to occasionally be updated. The student asked that his name, specific major at FSU and the name of his thesis adviser not be used.

He returned to Iran in November to attend his father’s funeral and applied for a visa renewal in December.

But since Iran does not have a U.S. embassy, he had to travel to another country for the renewal. He was still waiting for the renewal when the executive orders became effective.

His adviser said he has been in communication with the student, who is anxious and concerned about completing his graduate studies, including pending research he was conducting.

“His inability to return to Tallahassee has significant negative impacts on a federally funded research project,” the professor said. “If his return is indeed delayed by at least 90 days (or possibly more), his graduation will be unfairly delayed by that much time.

“In addition, the progress on a federally funded research project will be significantly delayed.”

The professor said the ban on travel was unexpected. He characterized the measure as “a rushed, poorly implemented strategy that in fact hurts our national security.”

“My student already went over a thorough vetting when he first came here a little over three years ago. He has proven over the three years that he is just an intelligent, hard-working, and decent student. We have granted him a right to stay for the duration of his study. Now, all of a sudden, he is stranded away from FSU and research that he loves.”

University presidents and higher education association leaders have reacted strongly against the orders, saying the refusal of entry into the United States will have a significant impact, particularly in areas of research.

According to data from the Institute of International Education, Iran sent more than 12,000 students to study in the U.S. in 2015–16, up from 11,338 in 2014–15. That number represents the greatest number of students studying in the United States out of the countries affected by the president’s order.

“It impacts faculties’ abilities to do their research and a lot of American corporations are saying the same thing,” said Matthew Lata, who heads up FSU’s chapter of the United Faculty of Florida. The union does not have any involvement in the student’s plight, but it is supporting his professor and research operations.

Elham Khatami, national outreach director for the National Iranian American Council in Washington, said that office has received several inquiries regarding students.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls and emails from people who are here on student visas and were traveling while Trump announced his order and not been able to get back,” she said.

She said many of those affected also have expressed concern about communicating through social media for fear their posts can be monitored, causing further hardships for their return.

The FSU professor said his student also is worried about having specific details of his plight shared on social media.

“We have to understand their fear,” he said.

