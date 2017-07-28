WTLV
Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus

TEGNA 5:05 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

In a tweet Friday afternoon, President Trump unexpectedly announced he was replacing Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff with John Kelly, former Secretary of Homeland Security. 

 

The announcement comes after reports of infighting amongst White House staff, including Preibus.

President Trump followed the announcement with a tweet thanking Priebus for his "service and dedication to his country."

