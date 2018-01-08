Trump aides: No need for a psychiatric exam, president is 'sharp as a tack'

President Trump (Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean)

WASHINGTON – President Trump's physical on Friday will not include a psychiatric exam.

Trump doesn't need one, White House officials said.

Aides pushed back against critics who are questioning the president's mental stability, saying the media is amplifying baseless attacks from political opponents.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Monday the president is "sharp as a tack."

Gidley told reporters Monday that Trump is "brilliant, not just in the business world, but as a political tactician, as a president, the accomplishments speak for themselves."

Just to be clear: Psychiatric exams are not part of presidential physicals in any event.

Yet critics began openly questioning Trump's psyche last week following a tweet in which he said he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and the publication of a tell-all book in which anonymous Trump acquaintances questioned the president's stability.

Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to President Trump's speech to the American Farm Bureau, that "the left's continued talking points" that Republicans "don't have the capacity to serve" are ridiculous.

"it is absolute dereliction of duty for journalists to report as fact psychiatrists who have never sat down with the president, have a conversation with the president," he said. "It is repugnant."

In Saturday tweets, Trump himself insisted his mental stability was a great asset – and said his success at winning the election "would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

