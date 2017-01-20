Trump administration revamps White House website

Following Donald Trump's inauguration, some pages seemed to have gone missing from the White House website.

There are pages missing, however, they can be found in an archive.

These "missing pages" include the LGBTQ, Civil Right and Health Care pages. To check these reports, First Coast News used Wayback Machine, a website that screen grabs what web pages look like from day to day.

Here is what the pages used to look like:

But now they simply show this message:

Additionally on the Department of Labor's website where there used to be a 30 page PDF titled "Advancing LGBT Workplace Rights," there is nothing:

The Trump administration has updated several pages to include issues that are its focus in office. The coming days will tell if the Trump administration will upload its own sections on LGBTQ, health care, and civil rights.

(© 2017 WTLV)