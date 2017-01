There was a truck fire at Columbia Bank in Lake City Wednesday. (Photo: Columbia County Fire Rescue)

And you thought your trips to the bank were bad.

A truck caught fire while waiting in line at the bank Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Fire fighters were able to get the blaze under control in time to keep it from harming the building or anyone.

The fire happened at Columbia Bank on Highway 90 and Turner Road, according to the Columbia County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

There was a truck fire at Columbia Bank in Lake City Wednesday. (Photo: Columbia County Fire Rescue)