Tropical Storm Ophelia, fish storm forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our 15th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the open Atlantic. Tropical Storm Ophelia is thousands of miles away from the First Coast and it will not impact the U.S. as it stays out at sea.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on Ophelia Monday late morning with winds sustained of 40 mph and it was moving north-northeast only bothering the fish. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season lasts through the month of November, so make sure to stay tuned to your First Coast Storm Experts! As of Monday morning, the remainder of the tropics were quiet with no development expected.

Our 15th named storm of the 2017 season has officially formed in the open Atlantic Ocean. Have no fear, #Ophelia stays out to sea #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/qJkFlekp6Q — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) October 9, 2017

