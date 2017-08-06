Tropical Storm Franklin forms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
An arrest has been made in the Savannah Gold case
-
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect Lee Rodarte enters the Duval County Jail
-
Clay County woman faces charges after hit-and-run crash
-
Here's how to watch the solar eclipse safely to prevent eclipse blindness
-
Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old from Lakeland
-
Pinellas County sheriff: 3 teens, 'prolific offenders,' dead after crashing stolen vehicles
-
Rats in food prep area at Jacksonville International Airport
-
Slain woman's family remembers her as kind, forgiving and full of dreams
-
Mother searching for missing daughter
-
Popular restaurant is no more in St. Johns County
More Stories
-
Slain woman's family remembers her as kind,…Aug. 6, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Fellow Bonefish Grill employee arrested for murder…Aug. 6, 2017, 2:34 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Franklin becomes sixth named storm of…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.