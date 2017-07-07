Troopers respond to fatal accident in Northwest Jacksonville

Fatal crash reported on Dunn Avenue on Friday, July 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A death has been reported following a crash in Northwest Jacksonville Friday.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Mar Vic Lane.

Photos obtained by First Coast News shows at least two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles rolled over.

At this time, authorities haven't released any additional details.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

