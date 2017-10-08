Trinity Christian forced to forfeit game

Florida Times-Union

Trinity Christian is looking for its 5th straight state title, but it's forced to forfeit a game after an ineligible player was spotted on the field.

The player's identity was withheld, but the report said he was at another school, on the sideline for week one. He attempted to enroll as a homeschool student and that is how he ended up at TCA.

However, this was after the deadline.

School officials met with FHSAA, eventually finding transfer policies were not met.

We believe the game Trinity Christian will forfeit will be its win over Bolles in September.

Trinity Christian Acadamy appealing FHSAA fines, game forfeiture after ineligible player on team. I'll explain what happened next on #GMJ pic.twitter.com/bC83ACxOMu — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) October 9, 2017

