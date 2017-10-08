Trinity Christian forced to forfeit game

WTLV
Trinity Christian forced to forfeit games

First Coast News , WTLV 6:04 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

Trinity Christian is looking for its 5th straight state title, but it's forced to forfeit a game after an ineligible player was spotted on the field.

The player's identity was withheld, but the report said he was at another school, on the sideline for week one. He attempted to enroll as a homeschool student and that is how he ended up at TCA.

However, this was after the deadline.

School officials met with FHSAA, eventually finding transfer policies were not met. 

We believe the game Trinity Christian will forfeit will be its win over Bolles in September. 

