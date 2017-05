PHOTO: Janny Rodriguez

All eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are closed due to a reported traffic crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

All eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are blocked because of a traffic crash. Take alternate route. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 16, 2017

Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV