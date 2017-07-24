Town Center expansion: What's set to open and when

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In 2007, the St. Johns Town Center began construction. Since then, it’s become a restaurant and shopping mecca that isn’t slowing down. Properties surrounding the Town Center are constantly under construction as they add new businesses.

Here are the upcoming openings that have been confirmed to First Coast News:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews - July 24, 2017

PDQ - Soft opening July 28, 2017; official opening July 30, 2017

PGA Tour Superstore - Late September 2017

ALDI - Aug. 31, 2017

IKEA - Fall 2017

DoMu Ramen Bar - November 2017

WaWa - Last week of November/First week of December 2017

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Jan. 1, 2018

Businesses that are in the works for the Town Center Promenade area, but do not have opening dates yet: Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks Coffee, Texas de Brazil and Texas Roadhouse. Aspen Dental and Taco Bell are now open in that area.

Businesses that are going in at the Crossing area near WaWa and PDQ: ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Goo-Goo 3 Minute Express Wash.

Businesses going in at the Strand area, near the PGA Tour Superstore and Chuy's: Best Buy (moving locations), Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Fogo de de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse and Moe's Southwest Grill.

