Top General Warns N. Korea Will Have Nuclear Weapons Capable of Reaching the U.S. in a 'Very Short Time'
It is a matter of a 'very short time' before North Korea is able to attack the United States. That warning-coming from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTLV 7:45 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Federal agent 'ambushed' after coming out of Oakleaf Publix store
-
Baker County man makes debut on 'The Voice'
-
One person dead after shooting at strip club
-
Demolition permits are being given to Vilano Beach residents
-
Shooting at FSCJ training academy
-
Councilman Gaffney sorry after traffic stop
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
J.J. Barea uses Mavs plane to deliver relief in Puerto Rico
-
Tenants say Irma damage not being fixed
-
Former NFL Player Gaffney arrested for domestic violence incident
More Stories
-
Deputies: Federal agent 'appeared to be ambushed' in…Sep 26, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
JSO instructor injured by blank gun; corrections…Sep 27, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
'I don't know, things happened so fast': Councilman…Sep 27, 2017, 6:58 p.m.