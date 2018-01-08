Tonya Harding hangs out with cast of 'I, Tonya'

In a room filled with A-list actors and actresses, one of the celebrities who most stood out at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night was a former figure skater.
Tonya Harding, the subject of the critically acclaimed film “I, Tonya,” joined the cast for the ceremony and was singled out by Allison Janney when Janney won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.
The mention of Harding’s name drew applause from the star-studded crowd.
In an upcoming special called Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story on ABC, the former Olympic figure skater tells her side of the story (again).
