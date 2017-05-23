Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is 'definitely happening'

(USA TODAY) — Tom Cruise is going back to the danger zone of Top Gun.

The star confirmed Tuesday during an Australian TV interview that he will begin shooting the much-discussed sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun.

"It's true," Cruise repeated to the apparently surprised newscaster. "I'm going to start probably in the next year. I know, it's happening. It's definitely happening.

"You're the first people I've said it to, you asked me and so I'm telling you," the star added.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

No further details were given. The Top Gun sequel has long been a goal for producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Cruise, who shot to international stardom as hot shot pilot Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The highest grossing film of 1986, directed by Tony Scott, features a who's-who of the biggest stars of that next decade: Cruise; Anthony Edwards as sidekick Nick "Goose" Bradshaw; Kelly McGillis as Cruise's love interest, defense contractor Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood; Val Kilmer as Cruise's nemesis, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky; and Meg Ryan as Edwards' young wife. There are even scenes with a young fighter pilot played by Tim Robbins.

Bruckheimer's decades-long quest for the sequel seemed to hit jet boosters in January 2016 after he tweeted a photo of himself with Cruise after a meeting to discuss the project.

The duo threw out ideas with Jungle Book screenwriter Justin Marks for a new story centered around a now-senior Maverick.

