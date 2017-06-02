Toddler hurt after being struck by mail unit in Brunswick

A 2-year-old is recovering from being hit by a mail truck in Brunswick, Georgia Friday evening.
Police say the mail carrier handed a group of children some mail to take inside the house and went to leave. However, as the mail carrier was leaving, they didn't notice a toddler still near their vehicle and struck the child as they were pulling away.
The child was hurt and taken to the hospital as a precaution, a lieutenant with the Brunswick Police Department says.
No charges have been filed against the mail carrier.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs