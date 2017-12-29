Tips for buying Jags playoff tickets online

Jacksonville, Fla—More than 3,000 Jacksonville Jaguar tickets sold out Friday morning in less than 6 minutes. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster and are verified resale tickets. That means someone else who has tickets has decided to put them up for sale.

It’s always helpful to remind fans to make smart, savvy choices and only purchase tickets for resale from verified ticket outlets like Ticketmaster and the NFL Ticket Exchange.

Due to the short turnaround and to ensure easy transactions, playoff tickets will be delivered ONLY to a mobile device via the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app. So if someone on Craigslist tells you they have a paper ticket, that is impossible.

Fans should ensure they have downloaded the correct app and logged in ahead of the game. For detailed, step-by-step instructions on accessing tickets for game entry, fans should visit www.jaguars.com/mytickets. There is a video tutorial on viewing your tickets for entry, transferring your tickets to a friend or family member or selling your tickets via the verified ticket exchange.

